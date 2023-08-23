TMF Casts Net for 21st Century IDEA Implementation Proposals

The Technology Modernization Fund Board is soliciting proposals from federal agencies in need of funding for projects to implement the two specific areas of the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act: web accessibility improvement and digitization of public-facing forms.

TMF said its program management office within the General Services Administration will help agencies determine the level of funding and other resources required to carry out their projects.

“The PMO will also help agencies determine what level of project repayment is appropriate,” the TMF notice reads.

TMF Board has provided templates for initial project proposals covering the two specific areas of the law and will accept submissions through Sept. 22 on a rolling basis.

The board noted it may accept submissions after the Sept. 22 deadline and approve proposals based on TMF’s available funding.