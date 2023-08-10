Spirit, Oak Ridge National Lab Join Forces to Advance Hypersonic Flight Tech

Spirit AeroSystems and Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility have partnered to develop hypersonic travel and aircraft technologies under a memorandum of understanding.

The team will work to enhance high temperature in-situ process monitoring approaches and predictive modeling capability to evaluate carbon and ceramic composites as well as additively manufactured alloys, Spirit AeroSystems said Tuesday.

Additionally, the partnership will delve into research on material processing techniques capable of withstanding challenging environments.

Sean Black, senior vice president, chief technology officer and chief engineer at Spirit AeroSystems, highlighted the project’s potential to bolster American manufacturing.

He added that the MOU aligns with the Industrial Demonstration Program the Department of Energy launched to advance efficient production of advanced materials while minimizing emissions.

Join ExecutiveBiz’s 2023 Hypersonics Forum on Aug. 15 to hear industry executives and military leaders share their insights on hypersonics-related priorities, strategies and challenges. Click here to register.