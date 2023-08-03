/

Space Force STARCOM Releases 2 Doctrines on Intelligence, Operations; Col. Jack Fulmer Quoted

Col. Jack Fulmer
Col. Jack Fulmer/U.S. Space Force

The Space Training and Readiness Command has published two doctrines detailing the U.S. Space Force’s view of best practices and principles regarding space intelligence and operations.

Space Doctrine Publication 2-0, Intelligence, focuses on the role of intelligence as related to military spacepower, while SDP 3-0, Operations, provides guidance to help joint forces gain an advantage in space, STARCOM said Monday.

Space Force Doctrine “establishes a common framework for employing Guardians as part of a broader joint force,” said Col. Jack Fulmer, Space Delta 10 commander.

“By offering fundamental principles and authoritative guidance, doctrine acts as an informed starting point for decision-making and strategy development.”

SDP 2-0 discusses the importance of intelligence in space operations, as well as the Guardians’ functions in the intelligence community. The publication is aligned with the Chief of Space Operations’ Planning Guidance, and is based on lessons learned during exercises and real-life missions.

SDP 3-0 contains advice and best practices that the joint force commander can leverage to achieve space superiority. It is based on the experience, knowledge and expertise of Space Force operations personnel.

