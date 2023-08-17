Sen. Warner Urges AI Companies to Prioritize Product Safety, Transparency

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, has called on artificial intelligence companies to broaden their efforts to promote and increase security and transparency in their products.

Warner urged companies that signed on to the voluntary commitments proposed by the Biden administration to take additional action to address risks in their technologies and implement development and monitoring practices to prevent potential misuse of their products.

The lawmaker sent letters to Google, Amazon, Anthropic, Meta, Microsoft, Inflection AI and OpenAI to extend their commitments to all their AI-powered product offerings.

“While representing an important improvement upon the status quo, the voluntary commitments announced in July can be bolstered in key ways through additional commitments,” Warner, a three-time Wash100 awardee, wrote in one of the letters.

Apple, Databricks, Scale AI and three other AI companies that did not participate in the commitments also received letters from Warner requesting their plan to prioritize product safety and transparency.

