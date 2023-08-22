Hello, Guest!

SBA Extends Moratorium on 8(a) Bona Fide Place of Business Requirement

1 min read
SBA Extends Moratorium on 8(a) Bona Fide Place of Business Requirement
Construction_contract
Sorn340 Studio Images/Shutterstock.com

The Small Business Administration has extended — until Sept. 30, 2024 — the moratorium on the requirement for small businesses to establish a bona fide place of business in a particular geographic area when awarded any construction contract under the 8(a) Business Development Program.

The moratorium was instated in 2021 to address challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since enabled federal agencies to increase construction procurements with small and disadvantaged businesses in rural and remote areas, SBA said Monday.

A bona fide place of business refers to the location where a participant regularly maintains an office with at least one full-time employee. It does not include construction trailers or other temporary construction sites.

“With this extension, the SBA under the Biden-Harris Administration is again demonstrating its commitment to creating opportunity and leveling the playing field for American entrepreneurs,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in