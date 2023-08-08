Sagetech, NSWC Partner to Advance UAS Technology Development

Sagetech Avionics has signed a cooperative research and development agreement with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division to jointly develop next-generation unmanned aircraft systems for the U.S. Navy.

Under the agreement, Sagetech will integrate identification friend or foe, collision avoidance and combat identification capabilities into small UAS being developed by NSWC PCD to expand battlefield advantage, Naval Sea Systems Command reported Monday.

“If this CRADA achieves its goals, any UAS which NSWC PCD develops, will have a leg up on the competition by allowing us to present a value-added solution to the warfighter,” said Gavin Taylor, an engineer at NSWC PCD Expeditionary Systems Division.

Sagetech will also help the center train the technical skillset of its UAS engineers and developers.

“In addition, our engineers will have the opportunity to gain experience by working alongside Sagetech engineers through the integration process on both the hardware and software,” Taylor said.