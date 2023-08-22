Robert Hale & Ellen Lord on 5 Areas of Improvement in Defense Budgeting Process

Commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution Chair Robert Hale and Vice Chair Ellen Lord said speed and agility of defense budgeting could help the Department of Defense strengthen deterrence and keep its advantage over strategic competitors.

The commission has identified five improvement areas for the PPBE process, Hale and Lord wrote in an opinion piece published Friday in The Hill. The first line of effort calls for DOD to update business processes to foster innovation adoption and warfighting adaptability.

Another area of improvement is considering reforms to PPBE documents to clearly communicate how DOD’s budget implements the defense strategy.

Lord and Hale said DOD should provide Congress update on its budget by conducting a mid-year briefing to improve communications.

The two previous Wash100 Award recipients called on the Pentagon to advance use of data analytics and digital business systems to streamline the PPBE process and ensure that its workforce can implement each phase of the process.

Lord is former undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment and Hale is former DOD undersecretary for comptroller and chief financial officer.