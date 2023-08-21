Reggie Robinson Elevated to SVP of Government Relations at BAE Systems

Reggie Robinson has been selected to supervise the full range of BAE Systems ’ government work as senior vice president of government relations.

Effective immediately, Robinson will lead BAE Systems’ relationships with Congress members, the White House, the Department of Defense and other public sector organizations and officials , the company announced from Falls Church, Virginia on Monday.

“Reggie is a proven leader with extensive experience and a unique blend of industry, military, congressional, and diplomatic expertise,” said Tom Arseneault , president and CEO of BAE Systems and a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

He added that in the position, Robinson will “play a crucial role” in cultivating strong relationships with government officials, regulatory bodies and policy makers “to create a favorable environment for BAE Systems, Inc. to operate and grow.”

Robinson’s appointment is a continuation of his nine years with BAE Systems. He joined the organization in 2014 as director of government relations, and after seven years in the role, he was promoted to his most recent position as vice president of executive branch and international government relations.

In his new role, Robinson will report to Arseneault. He will also serve as a director on BAE Systems’ board.

Prior to joining the company, Robinson spent over 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, during which his assignments included combat zone deployments, policy-related roles and positions at both the State Department and Capitol Hill. He retired from the Air Force as a colonel.

BAE Systems has recently made multiple leadership changes. In May, the enterprise appointed Elaine Luria , a former congresswoman and retired Navy commander, to its board, and days earlier, Craig Brower was selected as senior vice president of U.S. sales for the company’s Bohemia Interactive Simulations subsidiary.