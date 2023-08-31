QinetiQ to Support SDA Proliferated Space Architecture Development Under $224M Contract; Shawn Purvis Quoted

QinetiQ ’s U.S. arm has booked a five-year, $224 million Space Development Agency contract for systems engineering and technical services.

Under the firm-fixed price award, QinetiQ is responsible for providing engineering and technical analysis, management and professional services and acquisition support to help SDA progress the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture initiative, QinetiQ shared with ExecutiveGov in an email sent Thursday.

“This award further expounds on our long-term commitment to the space mission. We are proud to be continuing our partnership with SDA to advance mission operations of this critical space program in support of our warfighter,” said QinetiQ US President and CEO Shawn Purvis , a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The PWSA is a resilient layered network of military satellites and associated components intended to provide the joint warfighter with necessary space-based capabilities using a proliferated low Earth orbit satellite constellation. QinetiQ’s work is intended to advance the development, fielding and operation of the PWSA.

Steve Iwicki , executive vice president of QinetiQ US’ space initiatives and defense technologies and solutions portfolio, said the company has been “fully committed” to making sure it delivers the right technical offerings to drive mission success while also providing the full life cycle support it has partnered with SDA on, which spans requirements generation to launch operations.

This award closely follows multiple contract wins for QinetiQ. Earlier this month, QinetiQ received a contract from the U.S. Army to provide technical and programmatic services for the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s C5ISR Center at the Fort Belvoir Prototyping Integration Facility.

In March, QinetiQ secured a $92.7 million award also from the Army, under which the enterprise is responsible for developing, testing and demonstrating a night vision device that uses digital sensor and display systems.