PSC Offers Comments on Federal Contractor TikTok Prohibition

The Professional Services Council has submitted its comments on an interim rule that would prohibit the use of social media application TikTok on all devices used to perform work on federal contracts.

PSC said Tuesday the U.S. government could educate federal contractors of the potential risks of the app to government data and information and communication technology systems by conducting an “education campaign.”

The Department of Defense, NASA and the General Services Administration published the interim rule in early June.

The council called on the government to publish frequently asked questions based on how it is implementing its prohibition on the video-hosting service within its own systems and consider the appropriateness and ease of prohibiting such an app on employee-owned devices.

The government should reconsider its evaluation of the rule’s economic impact on federal contractors and review the potential impacts on competition, according to a letter sent by PSC to GSA on Tuesday.

PSC also sought clarification on certain terms in the rule and matters related to monitoring compliance.