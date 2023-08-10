Pete Muend: NRO, NGA, SPACECOM Agreement Promotes Commercial Satellite Threat Info Sharing

The National Reconnaissance Office, U.S. Space Command and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency have agreed to coordinate in raising satellite operators’ asset threat awareness as part of a strategic framework, SpaceNews reported Wednesday.

Pete Muend, director of the NRO Commercial Systems Program Office, said at a recent forum that data-sharing initiatives under the Commercial Space Protection Tri-Seal Strategic Framework could help imagery providers “make informed collection operations decisions in their support of U.S. government and non-governmental customers.”

Muend noted the interagency partnership will look to SPACECOM to relay classified and unclassified information about threats affecting the satellite industry.

With the framework, the NRO hopes agency contractors would notify the government about electronic jamming or cybersecurity incidents in systems that support the intelligence community mission.

SPACECOM’s role in the collaboration is to investigate threat reports from industry and offer anomaly response recommendations, while NGA will also receive information about activities that pose a serious risk to space assets.

If you want insight into the U.S. Intelligence Community’s partnership with industry to stay ahead of national security threats, attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 9th Annual Intel Summit on Sept. 21 in McLean, Virginia. Register here.