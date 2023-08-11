ONCD Seeks Input on Open Source Software Security Areas of Focus

The White House Office of the National Cyber Director has released a request for information inviting public feedback as the federal government develops and implements policies meant to further build up the open source software ecosystem.

In 2021, the White House formed an interagency working group called Open-Source Software Security Initiative to advance the adoption of memory safe programming languages and identify policies to promote open-source software security, according to a fact sheet published Thursday.

OS3I identified three focus areas in the past year: increasing the proliferation of memory safe programming languages, developing implementation requirements for privacy-preserving security attestations and identifying new focus areas for prioritization.

The federal government plans to engage with interested stakeholders in three phases through the RFI: addressing respondent questions about the RFI; submittal of responses to the request by respondents; and government review.

ONCD is asking respondents to share their thoughts on potential areas and sub-areas that should be prioritized for any potential action and areas of focus that are time-sensitive and should be developed first.

The potential areas of focus listed in the RFI are secure open-source software foundations, behavioral and economic incentives to secure the open source software ecosystem; research and development/innovation; and international collaboration.

Responses to the RFI are due Oct. 9.