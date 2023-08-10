OMB Establishes Interagency Council on Federal Financial Assistance

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, has released a memorandum announcing the establishment of an interagency forum to improve coordination, transparency and accountability for federal financial assistance programs.

The Council on Federal Financial Assistance will serve as a leadership body tasked with informing policy, oversight and grant-related activities across the federal government.

According to the memorandum, the COFFA will be chaired by the OMB deputy director for management and comprised of senior financial assistance officers from each of the 24 Chief Financial Officers Act agencies.

The SFAO from the Department of Health and Human Services will serve as the first co-chair of the council for a two-year term. Council members will select successor co-chairs.