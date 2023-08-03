/

NSA Posts Cybersecurity Technical Report for Configuring Cisco Firepower

1 min read
NSA Posts Cybersecurity Technical Report for Configuring Cisco Firepower
Cyber Workforce
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

The National Security Agency has published a report to help network and system administrators configure a firewall security tool that protects devices from traditional and modern risks.

The The Cybersecurity Technical Report, “Cisco Firepower Hardening Guide,” outlines best practices to upgrade Cisco Firepower Threat Defense systems from traditional firewall policies and capabilities, NSA said Wednesday.

Cisco Firepower is a next-generation firewall with a combined operating system that has both application and network layer security features and more modern components that offer application and visibility controls, URL filtering, user identity and authentication, malware protection and intrusion prevention, according to the report.

Organizations that use the firewall are encouraged to implement the recommendations listed in the report to boost network defenses.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

Tags:
You might be interested in
Become a Registered Reader
Register to enjoy unlimited access to articles, interviews, and invaluable govcon content. You'll also receive our daily briefing straight to your inbox.

This will close in 0 seconds