NSA Posts Cybersecurity Technical Report for Configuring Cisco Firepower

The National Security Agency has published a report to help network and system administrators configure a firewall security tool that protects devices from traditional and modern risks.

The The Cybersecurity Technical Report, “Cisco Firepower Hardening Guide,” outlines best practices to upgrade Cisco Firepower Threat Defense systems from traditional firewall policies and capabilities, NSA said Wednesday.

Cisco Firepower is a next-generation firewall with a combined operating system that has both application and network layer security features and more modern components that offer application and visibility controls, URL filtering, user identity and authentication, malware protection and intrusion prevention, according to the report.

Organizations that use the firewall are encouraged to implement the recommendations listed in the report to boost network defenses.