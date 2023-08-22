NIST Seeks Reviewer Assistance for Semiconductor Manufacturing Grant Applications

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is looking for a contractor to help the agency evaluate semiconductor facility concept plans submitted through the CHIPS Incentives Program.

In a sources sought notice posted Monday, NIST said a potential contract team will conduct a technical evaluation of proposed projects to invest in facilities and equipment aimed at driving domestic chip sector growth.

The notice comes as NIST issued a second notice of funding opportunity under the program to seek construction, expansion or modernization proposals involving a capital investment of not more than $300 million.

NIST expects at least three contractor reviewers to assess eligible applicants based on criteria established in its notice of funding opportunity and submit resulting scores to the agency’s CHIPS Program Office for final consideration.

The office plans to commence grant program review training for a selected contract team in January 2024 and kick off the submission assessment process in February.

Responses to the sources sought notice are due Sept. 12.