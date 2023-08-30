NIST Issues Request for Comment on Draft Revision of Cybersecurity Learning Program Guidance

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is seeking public feedback on a draft publication focused on creating a training program for cybersecurity and privacy.

The draft, entitled “Building a Cybersecurity and Privacy Learning Program,” is a revision of a 2003 special publication on cybersecurity training, awareness and requirements, NIST said Monday.

The goal of the document revision is to adapt to the changing landscape of information technology and consequently, the approaches to cyber defense and data privacy. The new provisions align with the Cybersecurity Enhancement Act of 2014 as well as the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021, according to the institute.

Some of the proposed amendments are the application of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and other relevant terminologies to training programs and the incorporation of learning programs into organization goals to better manage online risks.

The draft is open for comment until Oct. 27.