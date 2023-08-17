NIST Issues Congressionally Mandated Report on Emerging Tech Areas

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has released a final report composed of congressionally directed studies on emerging technology areas that are anticipated to be critical to U.S. national security and economic growth.

The NIST report, published in accordance with the American COMPETE Act, covers artificial intelligence, quantum computing, internet of things, blockchain technology, new and advanced materials, unmanned delivery services and additive manufacturing and 3D printing.

The document presents a general overview of each tech area, a supply chain and marketplace assessment and recommendations to develop legislative proposals and policies.

For AI, the literature suggests that Congress should initiate actions to strengthen data privacy and protection laws that protect privacy, civil rights and civil liberties and reauthorize the National AI Initiative Act of 2020.

When it comes to quantum computing, the report calls on the federal government to support research and development efforts related to QC and assess the impact of efforts to make quantum computers available to students and researchers for education, training and experimentation, among other recommendations.