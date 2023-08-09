Hello, Guest!

New Labor Reform to Raise Wage Standards for Federal Construction Workers

1 min read
New Labor Reform to Raise Wage Standards for Federal Construction Workers
Construction_contract
Sorn340 Studio Images/Shutterstock.com

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that the Department of Labor is issuing a new rule to boost wages and protections for workers on federally funded or assisted construction projects.

The rule will update the prevailing wage standards issued under the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts to ensure fair wages for over 1 million construction workers, the White House said Tuesday.

The legislation requires payment of locally prevailing wages and any fringe benefits to workers on $200 billion government-funded infrastructure projects.

The administration expects the number of workers covered by the Davis-Bacon prevailing wage regulations to increase with new projects under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in