New INDOPACOM Directorate to Accelerate Emerging Technology Integration for Key Programs; Adm. John Aquilino Quoted

Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, has introduced a new INDOPACOM directorate to accelerate the integration of military technologies and capabilities to support the command’s key innovation programs, Breaking Defense reported Monday.

Aquilino said the Joint Mission Accelerator Directorate will help advance the deployment of emerging technologies for initiatives including the Joint Fires Network and the Stormbreaker artificial intelligence-enabled planning and wargaming program for multi-domain operations.

The new directorate comprises teams across the Department of Defense, including the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the Defense Innovation Unit and the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office.

According to Aquilino, DIU Director Doug Beck will assign a deputy director to help INDOPACOM “plug in innovation” and connect DOD with industry players to support the command’s critical mission requirements.