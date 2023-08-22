Navy, Marines Trial CH-53E Manned Aircraft Refueling MQ-8C Unmanned Helicopter

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps demonstrated a refueling mission between the latter’s MQ-8C Fire Scout helicopter and the former’s CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, marking a first time for such event involving an unmanned rotary wing aircraft and manned platform.

The aerial delivered ground refueling trial was performed at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California on July 31, according to a post on Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

About 700 pounds of fuel were transferred to the MQ-8C by utilizing the ability of the CH-53E to deliver fuel to air and ground vehicles in austere environments. The said value could support an estimated range of 150 nautical miles and enable the unmanned helicopter to function on the battlespace longer.

“By conducting ADGR in addition to using a mobile control station, the MQ-8C can be operated to support Marines in nearly any environment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brian “Freq” Paskey, the HSC-21 training officer.

Participants in the trial were Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and the MQ-8C Fire Scout from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21.