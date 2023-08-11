Navy, Edison Electric Institute Ink Energy Resilience Partnership

The Department of the Navy has signed a memorandum of understanding with the trade association Edison Electric Institute to boost energy security and resilience at Navy and Marine Corps installations.

Under the agreement, the DON and EEI will share best practices for addressing energy reliability and durability challenges to protect the U.S. power grid and local communities, the Navy said Thursday.

Meredith Berger, assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment, signed the MOU with EEI President and CEO Tom Kuhn, aiming to develop a framework aligning the common energy goals of the DON and commercial electric companies.

“The ability of the DON’s installations to plan, prepare, adapt and recover from a range of natural or manmade threats is essential to mission readiness,” said Berger. “Energy security is critical to mission success, and working with organizations that share our goals is critical to our efforts.”

Berger serves as chief sustainability officer of the DON and is responsible for overseeing the operation of Climate Action 2030.