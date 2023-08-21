Navy, General Dynamics Kick Off Construction of 32nd Virginia-Class Submarine

The U.S. Navy and General Dynamics Electric Boat have initiated construction of Virginia-class submarine SSN 805.

Naval Sea Systems Command said Thursday that it held a keel-laying ceremony at GD Electric Boat’s Groton, Connecticut, shipyard for the future USS Tang submarine, named after two predecessors that made combat history.

The vessel will be a Virginia-class Block V submarine, which is nuclear-powered to displace up to 8,000 tons of shore-based targets at stealth mode.

Such underwater craft are also designed for stealth surveillance as well as mine delivery and mapping.

The two previous USS Tang ships were commissioned in 1943 and 1951, respectively. The first one, SS 306, hit or sunk more than 30 enemy vessels in the Pacific during World War II, earning four battle stars and two Presidential Unit Citations.

SS 563, the second USS Tang, was used during the Vietnam War, and was ultimately decorated with four battle stars.