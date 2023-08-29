NASA to Deploy Optical Communication Payload to International Space Station

NASA is set to deploy a new laser terminal to the International Space Station to demonstrate the agency’s first two-way, end-to-end laser communication system.

The Integrated LCRD Low Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal payload will use an optical communications link to send data from the space station to the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration in geosynchronous orbit, NASA said Monday.

ILLUMA-T is designed to transmit information at a higher rate, enabling missions to send more images and videos to optical ground stations in a single transmission.

“Once ILLUMA-T is on the space station, the terminal will send high-resolution data, including pictures and videos to LCRD at a rate of 1.2 gigabits-per-second,” said Matt Magsamen, deputy project manager for ILLUMA-T.

“Then, the data will be sent from LCRD to ground stations in Hawaii and California. This demonstration will show how laser communications can benefit missions in low Earth orbit,” he added.

The payload will launch aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft for installation into ISS’ Japanese experiment module-exposed facility.