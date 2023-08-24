NASA Begins Market Research for Spaceport Operations & Center Services Contract

NASA has begun soliciting information on potential industry sources that could provide spaceport operations, logistics, facilities management and other related support services at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The agency plans to compete the Spaceport Operations and Center Services contract as a follow-on to the Base Operations and Spaceport Services program, according to a sources sought notice published Wednesday.

In 2018, NASA awarded PAE-SGT Partners the potential eight-year, $609 million BOSS contract, which covers mission support and launch readiness management and design engineering services.

The space agency expects the SOCS program to support over 30 government and commercial customers and anticipates contract work to kick off no earlier than April 2025.

Some of the potential requirements NASA expects the follow-on contract to cover are maintenance and operations of facilities, systems, equipment and utilities; center logistics services; management of an integrated operations center to include work control; and engineering and related support services.

Interested stakeholders should submit a capability statement, share insights on how to address potential barriers to engaging subject matter experts from industry and academia and offer recommendations to promote diversity and inclusion.

Responses to the request for information are due Sept. 11.

