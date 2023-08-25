MITRE Banks on 2 Programs to Strengthen Global Cyber Defense Capability

MITRE plans to expand its International Cyber Capacity Building and Active Defense Capability Set programs to help strengthen U.S. and allied cyber defense.

ICCB will add 28 countries to its partner network to counter cyber threats from China, while ADCS will be deployed to 21 nations in Europe as well as the Indo-Pacific and Africa to provide IT defense training and technology support, the company said Tuesday.

The two programs are built on standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, as well as MITRE’s ATT&CK and CALDERA IT defense frameworks.

ICCB collaborates with the Department of State to bolster strategic cyber capacity in developing countries. It has reached more than 100 nations, including Costa Rica, Albania and Ukraine, and will expand to Bangladesh, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, as well as parts of Africa.

MITRE’s ADCS team provides technical manuals, military cyber workforce pre-assessments, tools and self-study resources to prepare partner countries for online defense. In the next four years, the program will be rolled out in Romania and Slovenia, while a customized program will be launched in the Indo-Pacific Command and Africa Command.