Marine Corps Systems Command Leads Acquisition Innovation Programs for Force Design 2030

Force Design 2030, the U.S. Marine Corps’ restructuring and modernization plan, has enabled the Marine Corps Systems Command and Program Executive Officer Land Systems to ramp up acquisition of next-generation technologies for naval expeditionary warfare.

MARCOSYSCOM and PEO Land Systems are collaborating with the acquisition community to foster innovation and facilitate fielding of new capabilities, which will equip the branch’s warfighters amid looming threats from China and other adversaries, the service branch said Thursday.

MARCOSYSCOM is investing in unmanned aerial and ground systems, human-machine teaming and anti-ship missiles to prepare for active engagement, such as the maritime territory conflicts in the Indo-Pacific region.

The command is also upgrading technologies for small, distributed forces. For instance, its Long Range Unmanned Surface Vessel is being developed to represent the future of amphibious vessels, tailored for manned, unmanned and human-machine hybrid systems.

“The benefits of the LRUSV prototyping effort allows the Marine Corps to understand the concept, costs, and [Doctrinal, Organizational, Training, Materiel, Leadership and education, Personnel, Facilities and Policy] implications before the Service becomes fully invested,” said Col. Paul Gillikin, former program manager for fire support systems at MARCOSYSCOM.