Laura Stanton: GSA’s Market Research as a Service Could Help Shape Agencies’ Acquisition Strategies

Laura Stanton, a General Services Administration official, said federal agencies looking to find compliant capabilities and suppliers can seek the help of GSA’s market research as a service team to facilitate the acquisition process.

The MRAS team has carried out more than 3,000 requests for information for agency customers in three years, including over 25 percent for information technology category special item numbers on the Multiple Award Schedule, Stanton, assistant commissioner for the office of IT category at GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

She said the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army were the top military agency customers of GSA’s MRAS team.

According to Stanton, MRAS experts help guide the acquisition strategies of federal, local and state agencies by helping them develop RFIs and providing them with customized market research reports within two weeks free of charge.

She said these experts use the latest research methods and technology tools and work with GSA’s customer service directors to provide information and help agency customers come up with a list of vetted industry partners that can help meet their requirements.

Stanton cited how the MRAS team helped the Department of Defense find a vendor on the schedule’s IT professional services SIN in support of a project at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and at Fort Irwin in California.