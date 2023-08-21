Johns Hopkins APL Exploring Conversational AI’s Potential to Support Tactical Combat Care

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory is using large language modeling to develop technology that can help soldiers with no medical training to administer care to injured comrades on the battlefield.

APL said Thursday the Clinical Practice Guideline-driven Artificial Intelligence project uses an algorithm based on the Tactical Combat Casualty Care guidelines, which the Department of Defense Joint Trauma System developed.

The lab’s Research and Exploratory Development Department is leading the project, which leverages the Reconfigurable APL Language model Framework designed by the laboratory’s Intelligence Systems Center. The software allows users to create LLM-based applications and their corresponding conversational AI agents.

CPG-AI has demonstrated its ability to answer medical care questions in plain English while guiding soldiers through the tactical field care process.

The researchers plan to use the next phase of the study to improve accuracy in collecting and categorizing data from clinical practice guidelines they obtained from DOD’s Joint Trauma System.

