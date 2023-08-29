Jimmy Hall on Top-Secret Cloud Strategy of State Department’s INR Bureau

Jimmy Hall, chief information officer at the State Department’s bureau of intelligence and research, said the INR bureau’s first strategy to transition its top-secret network to the cloud provides a roadmap for modernizing information technology systems and achieving strategic objectives, Federal News Network reported Monday.

“We’re operating the AWS top secret cloud today and we’re in the process of refining our implementation plan. What I’ll do going forward is communicate that strategy and communicate our implementation plan to all the stakeholders,” Hall, who is also director of the bureau’s technology and innovation office, told FNN in an interview.

He discussed the bureau’s adoption of a multicloud approach and the move to expand the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System environment.

“We’ve adopted the international language for the JWICS as part of our fabric inside of the State Department. We call it the information network resource and information management system,” Hall stated.

He also talked about INR’s move to network segmentation and the importance of training its workforce responsible for managing cloud services.