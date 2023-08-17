FBI Promotes Special Agent Janeen DiGuiseppi to Insider Threat Office Assistant Director

Janeen DiGuiseppi, former FBI special agent leading the Albany, New York, field office, has been promoted to assistant director of the agency’s Insider Threat Office.

She has been assigned to several field offices around the United States, and worked in different teams focused on violent crimes, drugs, public corruption and intelligence and surveillance, FBI said Monday.

DiGuiseppi was the first woman to be appointed special agent in charge of the Albany field office. Prior to that, she worked at the FBI Training Division’s Curriculum Management Section as section chief, and later deputy assistant director.

Her career at the agency started in 1999 in the Salt Lake City field office. She specialized in public corruption violations, violent crimes and drug cases.

Outside the U.S., her assignments took her to the FBI’s Major Crimes Task Force in Baghdad, Iraq, as well as in Kabul, Afghanistan.