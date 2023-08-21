Interagency Bulletin Alerts US Space Sector Against Foreign Intelligence Entity Threats

The FBI, National Counterintelligence and Security Center and U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations released a bulletin to warn the U.S. space industry about potential threats to their research and trade secrets, particularly from Russia and China, Reuters reported Friday.

The two-page bulletin listed indicators of malicious cyberactivity from unknown sources, as well as recommended mitigation solutions to safeguard the data of space companies for the long term.

With the global space economy projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2030, the U.S. and China are racing to be at the forefront of the sector by the year 2045, according to the bulletin.

The agencies warned companies to beware of foreign intelligence entities masked as legitimate businesses to steal data and technical experts, or acquire or invest in order to infiltrate their organization.

U.S. enterprises should report any suspicious activity to the FBI or AFOSI, and create monitoring and insider threat programs to protect their data and talent from FIEs.