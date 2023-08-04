ICF Widens Energy Grid Modernization Support Offerings With CMY Solutions Acquisition; John Wasson Quoted

ICF has acquired power and energy engineering firm CMY Solutions , which offers advanced technologies and data analytics and methods in support of decision-making related to grid modernization, programs and investments.

The organization comprises a team of approximately 50 specialists with experience advising executives of utilities and developers across several continents, ICF announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters on Thursday.

John Wasson , chair and CEO of ICF and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, said the company is “pleased to welcome” CMY, which strengthens its ability to “support utilities’ needs for grid transformation, reliability, resilience and renewables integration in a much more holistic way.”

“As one team, we will scale our industry-leading energy service offerings and continue to grow our rapidly expanding technology and data management capabilities across the various markets we serve,” said Wasson.

CMY was established in 2016 and has offered its services to clients in the United States, Asia and Europe, including investor-owned utilities, electric municipalities and electric cooperatives. Its personnel are experienced in renewable energy integration, distributed energy resources impact studies and management.

The firm also carries a strong understanding of substation, transmission and distribution system design, protection and control, North American Electric Reliability Corporation compliance, system planning and capital strategy consulting.

CMY has previously partnered with ICF, and the two organizations have “a strong track record of delivering positive outcomes” for their clients, said CMY Co-Founder Bryan Cianchetti.

“Our teams share a passion for building a clean energy future and using innovative and technology-enabled solutions— from design and analysis to implementation,” he added.