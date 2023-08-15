IARPA Solicits Info on High Specific Power Photovoltaic Systems

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity has released a request for information on systems-level approaches that could help advance the development of highly durable, high specific power photovoltaic systems for use in terrestrial, space and aerial environments.

IARPA is seeking innovative approaches to enhance the lifetime energy yield of PV systems while improving reliability and achieving greater design flexibility for mobile system designers to tailor solar cells and SC assemblies, according to the RFI published Monday.

Components of interest include optical systems, photon up or down conversion, integrated power electronics, cell architectures and PV materials.

PV materials may include perovskite, III-V and other semiconductor chemistries that can withstand decades of operation in harsh terrestrial and non-terrestrial environments.

IARPA will accept responses to the RFI no later than Sept. 20.