IARPA Names 5 Contractors for Garment Sensor Integration Program

Three companies, one university and a nonprofit organization have won contracts from the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity to equip clothing with sensor systems intended for government data gathering work.

Leidos, Arete, Nautilus Defense, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and SRI International will conduct research efforts to support the Smart Electrically Powered and Networked Textile Systems program, the agency said Tuesday.

IARPA sought ideas from the business, academic and nonprofit sectors on incorporating audio recording, video and photography and geolocation tools into fabrics to facilitate the development of a computerized garment for potential use by intelligence, defense and federal law enforcement personnel.

“To date no group has committed the time and resources necessary to fashion the first integrated electronics that are stretchable, bendable, comfortable, and washable like regular clothing,” said Dawson Cagle, manager of IARPA’s SMART ePANTS program.

MIT Lincoln Laboratory and Advanced Functional Fabrics of America will help the agency track research progress under the estimated 42-month program.