G. Nagesh Rao Named Manufacturing Extension Partnership Deputy Director at NIST

G. Nagesh Rao, a senior government technology executive, has been appointed deputy director of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership at the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

He brings to the role over two decades of experience within the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

Nagesh said he is honored to take on the role to support U.S. manufacturing and advance innovation.

He most recently served as chief information officer at the Department of Commerce’s bureau of industry and security, where he led digital modernization efforts in support of national security and export controls.

Prior to that role, he was director of business technology solutions at the Small Business Administration and served as chief technologist and senior policy adviser at SBA.

Nagesh is a Marshall Memorial Fellow, an Eisenhower Fellow and a Mirzayan Fellow of The National Academies.