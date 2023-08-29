Former IRS Official Paul Selby Named Energy Department CISO, Deputy CIO

Paul Selby, former deputy chief information security officer at the Internal Revenue Service, has assumed the CISO and deputy chief information officer roles at the Department of Energy, according to his LinkedIn post published Monday.

Selby joined DOE after a two-year career at IRS where he also served as acting deputy chief for facilities management and security services.

He commands over two decades of experience in sales, project management, operations and business leadership.

His industry career included roles as vice president of sales marketing at Edgeworth Security, VP of sales at IronBrick and president of the products, solutions and applications division at LGS Innovations.

The Wake Forest University graduate served in the U.S. Navy Reserve as a supply officer.