FirstNet Authority Board OKs $451M Budget Package for FY24; Joe Wassel Quoted

The First Responder Network Authority Board has cleared a budget package of $451 million to fund operations and pursue network improvements in fiscal year 2024.

The package, called Resolution 115, includes $261 million for investments in emerging technologies and network coverage, $95 million for the authority’s FY 2024 operating budget and another $95 million for reserves, FirstNet said Wednesday.

“Our top priorities for the coming year include the development of a 10-year investment plan to advance 5G and coverage on the network, as well as strengthening our programs for public safety education, training, awareness, and oversight of the network contract,” said Joe Wassel, executive director and CEO of the FirstNet Authority.

The board approved the budget package during its meeting on Wednesday in Tacoma, Washington.

The FirstNet Authority has invested in upgrades to advance 5G capabilities and expand the fleet of deployable assets in support of the public safety community.

Over 26,000 public safety agencies and organizations in the U.S. are using the FirstNet network.