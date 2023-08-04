EPA Identifies Product & Service Categories for Federal Purchasing Ecolabel Program

The Environmental Protection Agency has listed five categories under consideration to be added to its Recommendations of Specifications, Standards and Ecolabels for Federal Purchasing.

Food service ware, healthcare, laboratories, professional services and uniforms and clothing were named as the new product and service categories to be included in the expanded recommendations, which aid in the identification of environmentally preferable goods for government procurement, EPA said Tuesday.

In November, the agency announced plans to expand the recommendations to comply with the Biden administration’s federal sustainability policies and initiatives.

The standards and ecolabels that will pass assessments and be included in the recommendations will be finalized later this year. EPA said it will add more categories when it has sufficient resources.