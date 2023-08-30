Dwight Deneal Named Vice Chair of Federal OSDBU Directors Interagency Council

Dwight Deneal, director of small business programs at the Defense Logistics Agency, has been appointed vice chairman of the Federal Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization Directors Interagency Council.

He will serve through fiscal 2024 as co-lead of the OSDBU Council, which comprises small business program officials from the Defense Department and federal agencies who advocate for utilizing small businesses as prime and subcontractors to meet government requirements, DLA said Tuesday.

Deneal highlighted the importance of collaboration to advance whole-of-government missions and support smaller vendors. He has proposed a shared outreach initiative with the departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services to facilitate and strengthen partnerships between medical vendors and federal supply chain experts.

DOD elements could also conduct targeted outreach to support legacy weapons systems, according to Deneal.

Deneal oversees advocacy and outreach for DLA’s small business programs, develops and implements policies and procedures for small business functions and leads the execution of the small business contracting activities.