Draper to Support Secure Microelectronics Development as IFS USMAG Alliance Member; Jerry Wohletz Quoted

Draper has entered the Intel Foundry Services U.S. Military, Aerospace and Government Alliance.

This move provides a pathway for the two organizations to incorporate their technology offerings and deliver these capabilities to military, aerospace and government clients to help them meet national security requirements, Draper announced from its Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters late last month.

Jerry Wohletz , president and CEO of Draper, emphasized the importance of rejuvenating the defense microelectronics ecosystem to maintain economic and national security.

“As a Department of Defense Trusted Supplier, we will deliver trusted services to the alliance and IP and design solutions for aerospace, defense and government applications,” he said. “We look forward to working with IFS to ensure tomorrow’s systems are as secure as possible.”

Joining the alliance will allow Draper to help proliferate the use of IFS’ leading-edge processes while incorporating its own security IP and precision instrumentation to support its customers. Under the partnership, Draper will gain access to process roadmaps, leading edge process design kits and technical training.

As a member, Draper will contribute its microelectronics offerings as IFS works to perfect its process and packaging technologies, steering mutual customers toward their goals by reducing integration risks and assisting chip designers with security maintenance in complicated systems architectures.

“The combination of Draper’s IP and IFS’ leading technology helps ensure that customers looking to implement high-performance, secure and trusted microelectronics have the tools and resources to accelerate their success,” said Sarah Leeper , vice president and general manager of electronic systems at Draper.

The alliance will also drive collaboration in the development of custom products for specific mission and design demands. This cross-organizational engagement is intended to reduce design risks and allow federal clients to access numerous applications within the areas of high-performance and fault-tolerant computing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, hostile environment operations and aerospace and defense systems.

“We are pleased to welcome Draper to the IFS Accelerator USMAG Alliance,” said Suk Lee , vice president of design ecosystem technology at IFS.

He added that Draper’s skill in designing, developing and deploying advanced systems for national security “will be a valuable addition to the alliance” in its efforts to support customer innovation on its foundry manufacturing platform.