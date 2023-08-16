DOE’s INFUSE Program Awards 6 Grants to Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory secured six of the 18 public-private partnership grants awarded by the Department of Energy for fusion energy research.

The 2023 DOE Innovation Network for Fusion Energy chose PPPL along with six of its principal collaborators, including Commonwealth Fusion Systems, a spinoff of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the laboratory announced Monday.

INFUSE is an annual funding program launched in 2019 to accelerate fusion development, and bridge research and development efforts among laboratories, universities, and the industry.

MIT spinoff CFS is studying deuterium, a hydrogen isotope, as an alternative to a radioactive form of the element in coating the tokamak, which is seen as the main plasma confinement device for future fusion power plants.

PPPL’s other partners are Focused Energy, Helion Energy, Kyoto Fusioneering America, Gauss Fusion and its New Jersey division, Bruker OST. All of them will leverage the laboratory’s resources and capabilities to further their experimental technologies and facilities for the nuclear reaction-based power concept.