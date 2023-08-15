DOE’s Fossil Energy Office Issues RFI for Proposed Responsible Carbon Management Initiative; Brad Crabtree Quoted

The Department of Energy is planning to launch a Responsible Carbon Management Initiative to encourage environmental stewardship, safety, transparency and social responsibility in carbon management projects.

DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management on Friday issued a notice of intent and request for information to gain insights from industry and non-industry stakeholders on the best approaches to execute the program.

FECM intends to implement the initiative in two phases. The first phase will include publishing Principles for Responsible Carbon Management, comprised of eleven categories ranging from workforce development to environmental justice.

The second phase will involve a funding opportunity announcement to provide assistance to carbon management project developers looking to comply with the principles and the initiative in general.

“With the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, over a hundred carbon management projects have been publicly announced in the United States, with many more likely to emerge in the near term,” FECM Assistant Secretary Brad Crabtree remarked. The initiative will provide a framework “for fostering transparency and learning through greater data and information sharing among industry, governments, communities, and other stakeholders,” he added.

The deadline for comments is on Sept. 11.