DOE Funds 3 Projects to Support Quantum Networking Research Advancement

Three research projects specializing in quantum computer networking will receive a total of $24 million in grants over a period of up to three years from the Department of Energy.

DOE announced Tuesday that the chosen projects will help advance devices, techniques and protocols to make distributed quantum computers a reality.

One of the teams involves Argonne National Laboratory, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, Northwestern University, the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign. They are using a full-stack, heterogenous approach to co-designing scalable quantum networks.

The Argonne and Fermi laboratories are also part of another study with the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign, Northwestern University and the California Institute of Technology. It focuses on error noise-robust correction techniques as well as hyper-entanglement-based networking, which are expected to enhance quantum networks used in science discovery.

Another group is developing performance-integrated scalable quantum internet protocols and architecture. The study is a collaboration among Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, University of Arizona and the Arizona State University.