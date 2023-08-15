DOD Kicks Off Talent Management Innovation Challenge; Gilbert Cisneros Quoted

The Department of Defense has launched the Talent Management Innovation Challenge in an effort to enhance its recruitment, retention and diversification of military and civilian employees.

DOD said Friday the inaugural initiative will gather talent management ideas from the department’s workforce from Aug. 11 to Sept. 30 and proposals will be assessed by senior leaders to determine potential for broad applicability and positive impact.

Recruiting and accessions; promotion and retention; and wild card are the three categories under the challenge led by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.

“This challenge reinforces the need to tap into the full range of strengths and capabilities of all our employees,” said Gilbert Cisneros, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. “By harnessing the tremendous talent and experiences of our military Service members and civilian colleagues, we can bring forth new, innovative, and effective ideas tailored to our personnel.”

The DOD 2040 Task Force supported the launch of the challenge. For future initiatives, the Chief Talent Management Officer and Talent Management Executive Council will take charge.