DOD Issues Final Rule on Acquisition Process Using Commercial Solutions Opening

The Department of Defense has released a final rule that authorizes DOD to procure commercial innovative products and services through a competitive selection process resulting from a commercial solutions opening and peer review of bids.

The rule cites Section 803 of the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act and amends the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, according to a Federal Register notice published Thursday.

According to the notice, the use of CSO could provide DOD access to new market entrants offering innovative technologies, as well as help the Pentagon meet requirements, address capability gaps and deliver potential technological advancements.

The rule also integrates the term “fixed-price incentive contracts” as an amendment to DFARS to clarify the types of contract that may be used in conjunction with a CSO. The amendment implements Section 814 of FY 2023 NDAA.