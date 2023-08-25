DIU, Space Force Partner on New Tactically Responsive Space Mission

The Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Space Force have teamed up on a mission under the Tactically Responsive Space program that identifies commercial enterprises to help provide launch and on-orbit operations infrastructure.

The Victus Haze mission under the TacRS program intends to harness commercial capabilities for end-to-end execution to address on-orbit threats to space systems, DIU said Thursday.

“It is critical that we tap into and leverage commercially developed capabilities – ones that we can rapidly field to execute the VICTUS HAZE mission and then be able to count on for future TacRS operational needs,” said Maj. Jason Altenhofen, deputy for the Space Safari Program Office within Space Systems Command.

“Our partnership with DIU provides the right ecosystem, expertise, and mission focus to execute the VICTUS HAZE mission and establish a robust partnership with commercial providers,” added Altenhofen.

According to DIU, TacRS encompasses the spacecraft bus, ground segment, logistics, launch service and on-orbit operations.

DIU said it issued a Commercial Solutions Opening opportunity for the TacRS program in August and plans to award contracts in the fall of 2023.