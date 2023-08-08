DIU on the Hunt for Tactical Range Extender Enhancer for Military Ground Vehicles

The Defense Innovation Unit has issued a commercial solutions opening for technologies that can extend the range of future ground vehicles with a single all-electric, battery-driven powertrain.

DIU is looking for an all-in-one tactical range extender enhancer unit that uses aviation turbine fuel to produce high-voltage direct current power to charge the vehicle’s propulsion energy storage system.

The system must be able to operate on-vehicle or in a stationary condition as a high-voltage DC fast-charging station for ground vehicles.

It must also integrate with onboard communication systems, electrical systems and fuel systems.

DIU also requires that the unit’s system control software be able to integrate and interface with the vehicle.

Responses to the CSO are due Aug. 22.