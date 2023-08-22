DHS Requests Info on FLETC Enterprise IT Support Services Requirement

The Department of Homeland Security has begun accepting information on potential industry sources that could provide enterprise information technology support services and solutions to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers’ Chief Information Officer Directorate.

A notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov states that the EITSS procurement vehicle will support the FLETC headquarters and field sites to provide training services to federal law enforcement professionals.

The potential contract will cover support across all CIO Directorate divisions, including the end user computing services branch, IT service management branch, IT infrastructure branch and cybersecurity division.

Work may include acquisition support, quality control, configuration management, system integration, zero trust architecture support and division administrative support.

Interested parties have until Sept. 6 to respond to the request for information.