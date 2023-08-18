DHS Obtains $288M in Inflation Reduction Act Funding to Consolidate Operations; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security received $288 million in funding under the Inflation Reduction Act for three construction projects to reconstitute its facilities.

A portion of the funds will be used to relocate the headquarters of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, DHS said Thursday.

The renovations will take place at the agency’s St. Elizabeths campus in Washington, D.C. DHS is looking to consolidate its operations from 40 down to six headquarters in an attempt to save taxpayers over $1.3 billion in the next 30 years.

The agency also plans to comply with the Biden administration’s Buy Clean Initiative, by utilizing low-embodied carbon concrete, asphalt and steel for construction.

The projects will add office space to accommodate about 6,500 personnel, as well as a parking garage for 1,500 vehicles.

“Locating more of our agencies together enables the Department of Homeland Security to be more cohesive, efficient, and effective,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated. “These projects will save taxpayers tens of millions of dollars annually and model modern environmental and sustainability standards,” the Wash100 awardee added.