DHA Releases Strategic Plan to Improve Health Care Delivery; Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Quoted

The Defense Health Agency has declared its plans to modernize and stabilize the U.S. military’s health care system and improve the delivery of services to departments, combatant commands and beneficiaries for the next five years.

The DHA Strategic Plan for fiscal years 2023 to 2028 outlines three strategic functions aligned with the agency director’s priorities to enable combat support to the joint force in crisis, build an integrated and resilient health care delivery model and create a revitalized workforce, the agency said Thursday.

DHA also aims to optimize service delivery by adopting a patient-centered, digital-first heath care system.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, director of DHA, said the organization will utilize transformative technologies, expand partnerships and transition to new models of health and wellness to achieve its goals.

“To accomplish our mission, we must use the right tools, at the right place, at the right time, for the right reason,” said Crosland, a 2023 Wash100 awardee. “This includes scaling innovative workforce ideas with proven value across the agency.”